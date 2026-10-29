Authorities say a two-alarm fire ripped through an abandoned building early this morning in central Long Beach and forced neighbors out of their homes when their adjacent building lost power.

The fire was reported around midnight on Linden Avenue north of 23rd Street, said Long Beach Fire spokesperson Jack Crabtree.

It’s at least the second time that building has caught fire in the past two years, Crabtree said.

Video from neighbors showed smoke and flames billowing from the top windows of the building as crews worked to douse the flames.

Crews at the scene requested a second-alarm response — which called in more engines — and prevented the flames from spreading to any nearby buildings, Crabtree said.

No injuries were reported.

An adjacent duplex lost power because of the blaze, forcing four residents to find other accommodations, Crabtree said.

The fire destroyed the abandoned building and city crews were called in to coordinate its demolition, he said.

There was no information immediately available about what started the blaze.