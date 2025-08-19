Firefighters rushed to put out a blaze at a large gated community in West Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The flames broke out around 2 p.m. in a two-story townhome in the complex at 3030 Springdale Drive, near where Spring Street dead ends.

Because of the potential for the fire to spread, the Long Beach Fire Department deemed it a second-alarm blaze, sending extra resources to fight the flames. Crews, however, had the fire doused by 2:25, according to Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the LBFD.

The fire did extensive damage to the townhome, starting on the first floor and then extending to the second. Nobody was home at the time, according to Fisk.

A Long Beach firefighter works on a unit after extinguishing a blaze inside a gated community at 3030 Springdale Drive in West Long Beach. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

No injuries were reported, and the cause was still under investigation