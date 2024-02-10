The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who the department believes is responsible for sexually assaulting an elderly woman Thursday morning in the Bluff Heights neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a home in the area of Third Street and Temple Avenue for what they believed was a residential burglary but later determined the woman had been sexually assaulted. The department said the man approached the victim and said he knew her son before entering her home and assaulting her.

He fled the scene before officers arrived, the department said.

LBPD is seeking the community's help in identifying a sexual assault suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact LBPD Sex Crimes at (562) 570-7368 pic.twitter.com/ruI2j6Q4bw — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) February 10, 2024

The department posted a photo of the man on X, formerly known as Twitter, and described him as being Hispanic, approximately 35 to 45 years old. The man has a beard and is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 inches tall, according to the department.

Police said that the suspect fled the area in a green or dark blue 2000 Honda Odyssey. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the department’s sex crimes division at 562-570-7368.