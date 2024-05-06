Long Beach Unified agreed last week to lease out a parking lot it owns in Downtown Long Beach for the development of affordable housing.

The property at 723 Long Beach Blvd., adjacent to Jenny Oropeza Elementary School, is one of seven properties the district identified in 2020 as being surplus that could be sold or leased for purposes that benefit the public.

The district is the largest landowner in the city. In the wake of declining enrollment, the district embarked on a process seven years ago to identify buildings and land that could be used for affordable housing, health services or other beneficial public uses.

A year ago the district approved the sale of two properties — at 999 Atlantic Ave. and 4310 Long Beach Blvd. — that will be used for medical offices and medical facilities.

The resolution approved Wednesday by the Long Beach Unified Board of Education allows district officials to solicit proposals for a long-term lease of the parking lot to develop affordable housing — with the caveat that the district retains its parking capacity.

Officials will look for proposals that can accommodate employee and multifamily housing, with the potential for partnerships with private or public agencies.

The board will consider specific proposals at a future date.