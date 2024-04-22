City leaders this week will consider two proposals for outdoor patio seating from restaurants that would eliminate a total of three parking spots on Second Street in Belmont Shore.

The patios, called “parklets,” have been controversial, with residents complaining of a lack of parking in the area and encroachment by private businesses into space intended for public use.

The City Council on Tuesday will decide the fate of proposals by Aroma di Roma, which wants a 98-square-foot parklet in front of its location at 4708 E. Second St.; and Open Sesame at 5215 E. Second St., which wants a permanent 250-square foot outdoor dining space in front of its location.

Open Sesame at 5215 Second St. in Long Beach, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Aroma di Roma’s patio would eliminate one parking spot on Second Street, and Open Sesame’s would eliminate two spaces.

More than a dozen businesses have applied to keep their parklets permanent after many were allowed to install temporary ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the post-pandemic program, the parklets are approved on a one-year basis, after which businesses must reapply.

So far, businesses that have won permits under the new program include bar and music venue Supply and Demand on the corner of Anaheim Street and Stanley Avenue, and Legends Sports Bar on Second Street, which won a permit for a 300-square-foot parklet after a lengthy approval process and pushback from residents.

Belmont Brewing Company also applied but wound up withdrawing its application for an outdoor patio that would have added about 35 seats. The proposal had received approval from the city but stalled before the California Coastal Commission.

The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at 411 E. Ocean Blvd. Comments on agenda items can be submitted by emailing: [email protected].