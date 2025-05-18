Long Beach’s 42nd annual Pride Parade took to Ocean Boulevard Sunday as locals and visitors alike celebrated the city’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The parade was a little less crowded than recent years, but thousands of spectators still lined the 1.5-mile route that starts at Lindero Avenue and travels toward Downtown on Ocean and Alamitos Avenue.

“The Long Beach Pride Parade is more than just a celebration — it’s a cherished tradition that reflects the heart and soul of our city,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “It’s a vibrant expression of love, acceptance and unity, reminding us of the power of living authentically and standing together.”

This was the second year in a row that the city itself planned and funded the parade, taking over from the nonprofit Long Beach Pride, which asked for help. Long Beach Pride still handles the annual Pride Festival and plans to manage the parade again starting next year.

