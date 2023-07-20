Did you catch a bright light shooting across the sky at around 9 p.m. last night?

Don’t worry—it wasn’t an alien invasion. No, the show came thanks to SpaceX.

The company’s Falcon 9 launched 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. The spectacle was visible from hundreds of miles away.

Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket, according to the company, and last night’s mission was the 10th flight for this particular rocket. The Starlink satellites are part of the company’s internet service network.

Here’s a closer view of last night’s launch.