Long Beach will join the number of U.S. airports that have refused to display a video of Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, blaming Congressional Democrats for the government shutdown and subsequent disruptions to travel.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem says in the roughly 30-second video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

A city spokesperson said Wednesday that the request to play the video at TSA screening lines came on Thursday. Following a review by city leaders, the request was denied Monday by the City Manager Tom Modica.

Officials cited the partisan nature of Noem’s message in their decision, saying its political content violates state law as well as the federal Hatch Act, a 1939 rule that limits nonpartisan federal employees from engaging in political activities.

“The City understands that this is a request, not a mandate or security directive from the federal government,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson in a video statement. “Accordingly, Long Beach Airport will not be playing the video.”

Dozens of major U.S. airports — including Atlanta, Chicago and New York — have rejected the request to play the video above and near TSA screening lines. In California, at least seven other airports, such as those in San Francisco, Oakland and San Diego, have also ruled against playing it over similar concerns of its political nature.

In an interview Wednesday, Rep. Robert Garcia commended the city’s decision, saying the video was a “complete violation of the law” and the subject of an investigation by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Robert Garcia speaks at the Long Beach Airport as the facility celebrates the completion of terminal roadway improvements in Long Beach Monday, April 14, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Garcia, the ranking Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, said the probe will join similar inquiries into political messaging seen on government websites and in out-of-office emails of employees with the U.S. education department.

“We’re taking note of all the violations of the federal Hatch Act that are happening right now,” Garcia said.

The request comes as the U.S. government entered the third week of a shutdown after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement before Oct. 1. Noem’s message reiterates similar comments made by President Donald Trump and top Republicans that blame Democrats for not reaching a deal. Democrats’ refusal to agree on any stopgap funding bill originates in their demand for any deal to include an extension on Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are set to expire this year, spiking the cost of premiums for millions of people.

As a result of the shutdown, about 61,000 of the nation’s 64,000 federal airport employees continue to work without pay. According to the Department of Homeland Security, TSA officers will not receive a paycheck until Oct. 24 if the government is still shut down by then.

An airport spokesperson said Wednesday that the shutdown has not caused flight delays or cancellations. The city airport has approximately 115 TSA employees.