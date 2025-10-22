The new minor league baseball team planning to set up shop in Long Beach has narrowed its field of possible names to three, the team announced today.

After tallying 3,888 online votes and 974 in-person votes cast at ballot boxes across Long Beach, the final three contenders are:

Long Beach Coast

Long Beach Parrots

Long Beach Regulators

It’s a narrowed-down list from a handful of semifinalists that included the Cruisers, Groove and Grit.

“Long Beach showed up in a big way, from neighborhood ballot boxes to votes pouring in from 34 states,” club President Ena Patel said. “It’s been wonderful to see how invested the Long Beach community is in this team and wanting us to be playing at Blair Field in 2026.”

There will be another round of voting on the three finalists, the results of which the team will consider before picking a name. Voting opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 29.

You can vote online at longbeachbaseballclub.com, or at physical ballot boxes at Long Beach Airport, the Michelle Obama Library, d’Arnaud Athletics, SteelCraft Long Beach, SteelCraft Bellflower, Watch Me! Sports Bar, Annex Training Center and Precise Barber Shop.

The final name is scheduled to be announced in January 2026.

In a press release, team officials gave their pitch for each contender:

Long Beach Coast: Long Beach is a city defined by its 11 miles of coastline that connect neighborhoods, cultures and generations from the west side to the east, a place where “land and water, grit and glam, tradition and innovation all meet. Our beaches are as diverse as the city itself, from quiet baysides to buzzing boardwalks, each stretch offering its own rhythm and identity. The Coast unites them all.”

Long Beach Parrots: “In the heart of Long Beach, a unique symbol takes flight: the wild parrots. A diverse collective, these birds, from distant lands, have chosen our city as their sanctuary. Known as a ‘pandemonium,’ they are a force of nature: loud, unapologetic, and undeniably present. Whether you admire their spirit or are challenged by their audacity, one thing is certain: the wild parrots of Long Beach are here to stay, embodying the city’s own dynamic and resilient character.”

Long Beach Regulators: “The 90s. A golden era when Long Beach became a global music powerhouse, thanks to the pioneering sounds of West Coast rap. Regulators is a tribute to that legacy, echoing the spirit of Warren G’s ‘Regulate,’ an anthem that defined a city and a sound. We honor the rhythm, the flow, and the undeniable swagger that put Long Beach on the map.”

Warren G is also a part-owner of the new team, which would be the 13th team in the independent Pioneer Baseball League.

Mayor Rex Richardson said the naming contest is “exactly what community baseball should feel like — fun, inclusive, and unmistakably Long Beach.”

The historic Blair Field in Long Beach, Friday, July 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Earlier this year, the Long Beach City Council voted unanimously to pursue an agreement between the city, Cal State Long Beach and club officials to bring the team online as early as next year, with spring games to be played at Blair Field at Recreation Park. That field is also the home of Cal State Long Beach’s baseball team.

Club officials said Wednesday that they continue to work closely with CSULB and the city on lease negotiations.

The city’s last professional baseball team, the Long Beach Armada, folded in 2009.