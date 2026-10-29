Long Beach announced today that Fire Chief Dennis Buchanan will retire after more than 33 years with the department. His last day will be Dec. 11.

Buchanan spent more than three years at the helm after taking over for former Fire Chief Xavier Espino in February 2023.

In doing so, Buchanan became the department’s first Black-and-Latino chief.

“His legacy will be felt for years to come, and we are deeply grateful for his service,” City Manager Tom Modica said in a statement.

Buchanan’s tenure ushered in two new fire stations: Station 20 at the Port of Long Beach and Station 9 in the Los Cerritos neighborhood.

Last year, the department also added an around-the-clock ambulance unit, the first addition of that kind of unit in the past four decades.

But a few months ago, the department also saw cuts that eliminated dozens of full-time positions and shut down Engine 14 near the Colorado Lagoon — a move that trimmed about $3.88 million from the department’s $200 million annual operating budget. The reductions prompted some fierce pushback from the community and firefighters who warned it would increase response times. Under his tenure, the department also had to navigate increased demand on paramedics.

Buchanan, a Southern California native, joined LBFD in 1993 after pursuing a professional soccer career that led him to play in Mexico, Brazil and Holland.

He was promoted to fire captain in 2002, then to battalion chief and assistant chief in 2019.

“His rise through the ranks reflected dedication, perseverance and a commitment to opening doors for others,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

The city manager will conduct a nationwide search for well-qualified candidates both internally and externally, with the new fire chief expected to be in place by early next year.

Buchanan’s departure is the latest in a string of leadership changes among public safety institutions. Last week, Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish announced he would also retire in December. Earlier this month, Reginald Harris, director of the Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications, also announced his retirement.

In a phone call, Lamont Nguyen, president of the city firefighters union, wished Buchanan and his family well in retirement.

Nguyen welcomed the opportunity to work with a new chief, who he said he hopes will “challenge the status quo.”