Firefighters say they doused two suspicious blazes this afternoon near the Los Cerritos neighborhood.

Shortly before 4:20 p.m., crews responded to an area near the 405 Freeway and Long Beach Boulevard, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk.

When they arrived, firefighters found mattresses and other items ablaze inside a tunnel, Fisk said.

Crews quickly doused those flames, but another fire sprang up a short time later at a storage yard on Del Mar Avenue near Terrylynn Place, across from Los Cerritos Elementary School, Fisk said.

Firefighters responded to the second fire and found “large rubber tubing” ablaze, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, Fisk said.

The smoke could be seen from the highway and as far south as Downtown Long Beach.

Both fires were extinguished within about an hour, and no injuries were reported, Fisk said.

The origins of both fires were deemed suspicious, Fisk said. Arson investigators responded to both locations to probe causes of the fires.