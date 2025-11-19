This article was originally published by LAist on Nov. 18, 2025.

Topline: The city of Long Beach has launched a new jobs program to help people affected by January’s wildfires in Los Angeles.

Who is it for? The initiative will provide paid career opportunities and financial assistance to people looking for a fresh start in Long Beach.

To start, 10 people will get up to 300 hours of paid work experience with local employers. Another five people will also get training scholarships of up to $7,500 in high-demand fields like health care and information technology.

Who’s paying for it? The initiative is funded by a $130,000 federal act called the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

How to apply: Anyone interested in applying can contact Nakawa Shepherd, Career Center manager, Economic Development and Opportunity, at [email protected] or visit the LBWIN Adult Career Services Center.

How to participate: Long Beach’s Economic Development and Opportunity office also is looking for local employers to provide on-the-job training for applicants.

Interested businesses can contact Courtney Chatterson, business engagement officer, EDO, at [email protected].