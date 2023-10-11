The 39th Long Beach Marathon is arriving this weekend with the largest fleet of runners since the pandemic.

This weekend’s events will see maxed-out capacity, with some 18,000 runners, according to marathon spokesperson Dan Cruz. There will be athletes joining from 32 different countries, including six legacy runners who haven’t missed a single Long Beach marathon over 38 years, he added.

“It truly feels like this year, we’re back,” said Cruz.

The weekend event will feature the marathon, half-marathon, bike tour and Aquarium of the Pacific 5K, as well as virtual races for those who can’t make it in person.

The marathon itself will start on Sunday at 6 a.m. on Shoreline Drive in Downtown Long Beach, wind through Belmont Shore toward Marine Stadium, loop around Cal State Long Beach, and finish on Ocean Boulevard. See street closures for the weekend here.

The finish line will be at the Marina Green and host the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden. All proceeds here will go directly to Long Beach Century Club, a nonprofit for amateur athletics.

Along the path, Cruz said there will be cheerleaders, a low-rider car show on the sixth mile of the race and a mariachi band near the lighthouses.

Sydney Leroux, professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist, will make an appearance at the Race Expo at the Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 13 from 2:30 to 6 p.m., said Cruz, to talk about health and wellness in partnership with Spotify and toothbrush brand Philips Sonicare.

For the first time, American outdoor brand REI will be the official retail sponsor of this year’s expo.

Cruz said the marathon will benefit the city’s economy and its nonprofits. There will also be an economic impact report to follow this year’s race, which hasn’t been conducted since 2018. According to that report, the 2018 marathon generated $4 million for Los Angeles County, as visitors spent money on services like lodging, dining and transportation.

“We wanted to make sure to have that civic element that brings people together and celebrates the best that Long Beach has to offer,” said Cruz.

Check out where street closures will take effect this weekend here.

Here’s a quick itinerary for the weekend, according to the marathon’s website:

Friday, Oct. 13

Race Expo and Packet Pick-Up

Noon to 6 p.m. to Marina Green (386 E. Shoreline Drive)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Aquarium of the Pacific 5K

6:50 a.m. at Aquarium of the Pacific (100 Aquarium Way)

Race Expo and Packet Pick-Up

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marina Green (386 E. Shoreline Drive)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Bike Tour

6 a.m. at Shoreline Drive and Linden Ave.

Marathon

6 a.m. at Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive

Half Marathon

7:30 a.m. at Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive

Finish Line Festival