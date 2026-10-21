Police say a man was stabbed to death, and another man was wounded, during a fight in downtown Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Linden Avenue near Broadway shortly before 1 p.m., according to Long Beach police.

A fight between “multiple subjects” had escalated into a stabbing, police said.

Paramedics took two men to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other was treated for injuries and expected to survive, police said.

Their ages were not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating what sparked the fight.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area in connection with the stabbing, police said. Roughly an hour later, officers stopped the vehicle near Junipero Avenue and 15th Street, where they arrested one person at gunpoint

Brianna Kee, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into jail on $2 million bail, according to jail records.