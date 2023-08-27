Long Beach will be spared the hottest temperatures expected to hit the region this week, but residents should still plan for highs in the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s gonna be pretty toasty,” with the thermometer expected to hit 95 degrees Monday and 94 on Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist David Sweet said Sunday–but the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys could be even hotter, with the potential to reach 105 or above.

While it’s not unusual, Sweet said–the record high in Long Beach for Aug. 28 is 96 degrees, and late August into September can be one of the warmest times of year in the region–an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

That means people should stay indoors if possible, hydrate and protect themselves with hats, sunscreen and light-colored clothes if they do need to be outside. Long Beach public libraries and community centers welcome residents to come in for the air conditioning during normal business hours.

Sweet said the good news is that temperatures should start falling by mid-week, with highs forecast at 90 on Wednesday and 82 on Thursday, and “it’ll be much cooler by the end of the week.”