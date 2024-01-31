From tai chi to math development, the Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine is offering a range of classes and activities this spring that residents can sign up for starting Monday, Feb. 5.

From March through May, there will be more than 700 activities in art, music, nature, fitness, special interest subjects, adult sports leagues and aquatics. Many include options for a different age ranges, including:

Preschool

D-UP Tiny Ballers: basketball fundamentals class (ages 3 to 6, $60).

Preschool Cake Design: an art class on cakes (ages 2 to 7, $90).

Petit Ballet: a beginner’s class (ages 2 1/2 to 6, $68).

Youth

Keyboard Kids: rhythm, note recognition and keyboard techniques (ages 5 to 6, $105).

Math Development 2-6, teacher structured (ages 6 1/2 to 11, $67).

Reading Development 2-6, teacher structured (ages 6 1/2 to 11, $67).

Basic Cooking for Kids: cooking techniques, safety and more (ages 7 to 12, $130).

Jazz/Tap: introduction to turns, combinations, steps and more (ages 6 to 13, $68).

Teens and Adults

Drawing Fundamentals: contours, lines, composition and more (minimum age 16).

Belly Dance: burn calories, reduce stress and increase self-esteem (minimum age 14, $39).

Karate: blocks, punches, strikes and kicks (minimum age 13, $45).

Tai Chi & Qigong: relax mind and body with controlled movements (minimum age 18, $55).

Adults 50+

Round Dance Intermediate/Advanced: (drop-in, $5).

Gentle Yoga, All Levels: improve flexibility, strength and balance ($39).

Zumba Gold Toning: body workout with salsa, tango, cha-cha and more ($5).

Residents can also browse more classes here. Starting on Feb. 5, those interested can start registering via:

Online: register here through LB RecConnect.

register here through LB RecConnect. Mail: send completed printed registration forms and payment to the City of Long Beach, 2760 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815. Be sure to write address, phone number and class number(s) on the check.

send completed printed registration forms and payment to the City of Long Beach, 2760 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815. Be sure to write address, phone number and class number(s) on the check. In person: bring the completed form and payment to the PRM Registration Reservations Office, located at 2760 Studebaker Road.

For more information, click here or call 562-570-3111.