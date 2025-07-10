A man has been charged with raping a woman in Long Beach, attacking another woman in Santa Monica and another man in Long Beach, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Alvin Marbra, 29, of Long Beach, is set to be arraigned next Thursday at the Long Beach courthouse on one count each of forcible rape, assault with the intent to commit a rape and battery stemming from the alleged crimes between April 4 and July 1, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include allegations that Marbra kidnapped the woman in Long Beach and that he inflicted great bodily injury on both women. He is also facing an allegation of a hate crime involving the male victim in Long Beach.

Marbra — whom prosecutors allege has a 2021 conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Florida — allegedly raped a 61-year-old woman at about 2:30 a.m. July 1 near Alamitos Avenue and Fifth Street in Long Beach, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Long Beach police said Marbra allegedly physically assaulted the woman, causing her to lose consciousness, and then sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested at about 12:45 p.m. that day in the area of Fourth Street and Cherry Avenue after detectives used security camera footage, police said.

In a statement, Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish called the attack “heinous.”

“This alarming criminal act is deeply concerning, and the response of our officers and detectives underscores LBPD’s commitment to identifying and arresting individuals responsible for harming others,” he said.

Marbra is also accused of assaulting a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica on April 4, and attacking a 26-year-old man at about 11:30 p.m. June 30 near Orange Avenue and Fourth Street in Long Beach, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He remains jailed in lieu of more than $1.2 million bail and could face up to 80 years to life in state prison and sex offender registration for life if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“The details of this series of attacks are incredibly disturbing. My office will pursue every legal avenue to hold the perpetrator fully accountable for these appalling acts,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement announcing the charges. “I thank the Long Beach Police Department for apprehending the suspect and encourage any additional victims to come forward as we seek justice.”

Detectives released a photo of Marba and asked that any other possible alleged victims come forward.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.