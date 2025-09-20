A man was killed when he was struck by a big rig while walking in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The fatal encounter occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to Long Beach Police Department Lt. Steven Jilek.

The victim was walking northbound in the middle of the roadway, outside of the marked crosswalk, when he was hit by a southbound 2019 International semi-truck, according to a police statement.

The driver of the big rig, a 51-year-old Long Beach resident, remained on scene and cooperated with police. Arriving paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

“At this time, speed and distracted or impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the collision,” according to the police statement.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7355. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-8477 or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.