A man was struck and killed by a truck today while walking along the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway and Wardlow Road exit, where they found the man, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Kravig said the CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of three lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway and West Wardlow for three hours while they investigated the cause of the collision.