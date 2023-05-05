A man who gunned down his brother in Utah last week before being killed by police was from Long Beach, authorities announced Thursday.

Weber County officials in Utah identified Long Beach resident Jeffrey Roberts, 66, as the gunman responsible for the April 27 shooting death of Scott Roberts in North Ogden, Utah, a city 46 miles north of Salt Lake City. Scott’s wife, Jodi, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting and is still being treated for her injuries

Authorities say Jeffrey drove a van from Long Beach to his brother’s house where he shot him and his wife before setting the home on fire and then dying in a gun battle with police.

Weber County officials say Jeffrey Roberts was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun, a shotgun and ammunition for both weapons. Screenshot from video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

A video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office on Thursday reveals the final interaction between Jeffrey and Scott on a Ring camera.

The video shows Jeffrey approaching his brother’s home at about 7:11 p.m. As he approaches, he appears to keep his hands near his sweater pockets.

When Scott answers, Jeffrey appears to tell him that he’s there to see their mom, but Scott tells him that she’s been living in Missouri for the last year.

Seconds later, Jeffrey appears to pull out a gun from his sweater and fire at Scott. The video from the Ring camera doesn’t capture the actual shooting, only the sound of several gunshots and screams as Jeffrey gets closer and closer to the door.

Police responded to the home after a neighbor reported the shooting, according to the video.

During this time, Jeffrey can be seen exiting the home before returning with a bag and a shotgun in hand. Moments later, according to authorities, Jeffrey would use road flares to set fire to the home.

Following the shooting, Jeffrey Roberts exits his brother’s home and then returns with a brown bag and a shotgun. Screenshot from video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, Jeffrey began firing at them, although that wasn’t captured by the Ring camera, according to Weber County officials. A frame from the video, however, does capture what Weber County officials say are bullet holes on one of the home’s beams that came from Jeffrey firing at police.

With officers across the street holding up their weapons, Jeffrey—armed with a 9-millimeter handgun, several loaded handgun magazines, a 12-gauge shotgun, and more than 150 shotgun shells—exits his brother’s home, according to the video.

As Jeffrey crosses the porch threshold, he’s met with a barrage of bullets from three officers before dropping to his knees and falling face-first onto the ground, the video shows.

Police are still investigating and searching for a motive. Authorities say a final report with all the evidence will be prepared and submitted to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for review.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Scott and Jodi Roberts’ daughter to help her mother rebuild her life following the shooting. It has raised $37,964 of a $10,000 goal as of Friday.

“My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run,” according to the creator of the GoFundMe, Kelsey Turner. “Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort.”