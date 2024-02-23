If you sit down with Long Beach Rescue Mission Executive Director Jeff Levine, you will immediately sense his steadfast faith — and often hear him express his belief in “God’s provision.”

Often, those provisions come from those in the community who want to help Levine and the Rescue Mission in their commitment to impacting the lives of the unhoused.

During the Christmas holiday, the Marley Rose Music Festival transformed the Mission into a Winter Wonderland where children could pick out their favorite toys. The festival also donated $3,000 at that event.

The festival, co-founded by singer Miriah Renee, her sister KendyX and their mother Amy Deak, is named after Renee’s daughter, Marley Rose. The festival hosts an annual birthday party for Rose called Marleycon.

This year, Marleycon x 6 not only provided family and friends with fantastic food, performances, rides and games – but the founders once again used the moment to give back to the Mission’s Lydia House, which was damaged by a fire on Dec. 22.

“We wanted to take a moment to express our thankfulness for the Long Beach Mission,” Deak said. The co-founder says the Mission helps many people in need in the community and helped her family when they moved to Long Beach from Chicago.

After learning of the fire that left the Mission’s Lydia House in need of renovations, the festival’s founders wanted to do their part to make sure the women and children who reside there feel loved.

The founders of the event not only gifted Lydia House with a 65-inch television, but they also invited its residents out to enjoy the festivities.

Marisa Garcia, a resident at Lydia House, said, “The day was very special. My son has a big smile. I’m happy, and I feel blessed.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about the Long Beach Rescue Mission, visit them online.

Learn more about the Marley Rose Music Festival here.