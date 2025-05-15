An LA Metro committee is calling for a study to explore the feasibility of a water taxi service to connect San Pedro and Long Beach for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Ad Hoc 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games Committee approved the motion. If approved by Metro’s Board of Directors at the end of the month, the transit agency would request staff to identify a potential route, conduct an infrastructure assessment for potential docks and terminals to support the service, as well as a financial analysis.

“Last month, the city of Long Beach announced that they will be hosting 11 sporting events during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, making Long Beach a host of the second highest number of sports of any city in the county after the city of Los Angeles,” county Supervisor and Metro Board of Director Chair Janice Hahn said.

“…And if we’re serious about the 2028 Games being transit first, we must make transit safe, accessible, reliable and fun for people, and we can’t only rely on our buses and trains. I have this vision of a water taxi that operates between San Pedro and Long Beach,” she added.

Long Beach Transit already operates two water taxi services: the AquaBus, which operates within Rainbow Harbor, and the AquaLink, which connects Alamitos Bay to Rainbow Harbor, Hahn’s office stated.

The AquaLink, operated by Long Beach Transit, cruises past the Queen Mary on its way the Alamitos Bay in Long Beach Thursday, June 8, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Hahn’s proposed water taxi would expand public transport connections for San Pedro and surrounding communities, as well as for riders along Metro’s J (Silver) Line, which runs along the El Monte Busway and Harbor Transitway from El Monte to San Pedro via downtown Los Angeles.

According to Hahn, there’s precedent for such a service, citing an old ferry that used to operate between San Pedro and Terminal Island before the Vincent Thomas Bridge was built. The ferry service, operated by both private and municipal companies, provided transportation for workers, residents, commuters and even some tourists.

Additionally, the city of Los Angeles signed a contract with the Croatia Olympic Committee to host the Croatia House during the 2028 Games, an initiative led by Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents the Harbor Area.

Alamitos Beach will host Beach Volleyball during the 2028 Olympics. Courtesy photo.

These sites will serve as hubs for that country’s athletes and tourists, and cultural events and watch parties.

“I think water taxi’s time has come, and while this motion is specifically for a water taxi between Long Beach and San Pedro during the Olympics, I know there’s interest to expand the idea of a water taxi across the county, connecting piers on the west side during and even after the Games,” Hahn said.

The motion garnered support from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a member of the committee, as well as representatives of San Pedro, including McOsker and the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, among others.