Los Angeles County residents and visitors can ride bus and rail transportation services for free today and on New Year’s Eve, Metro officials said.

Additionally, Metro will provide extended 24-hour service so that riders can get home safely during the holidays. No fares will be collected on Sunday, starting at 9 p.m., through Monday at 2 a.m.

The following weekend, fares will not be collected on Sunday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 1, during the same hours.

According to Metro officials, all rail stations with fair gates will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.

There will be an overnight or enhanced rail service on Christmas Eve until approximately 2 a.m. from downtown L.A., and continuous rail service fromNew Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day on all rail lines (A, B, C, D, E and K) with usual 24-hour overnight OWL bus services also operating.

Metro will run Sunday/holiday bus and rail service schedules on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day. In anticipation of the Rose Parade and events at the Rose Bowl, Metro will add capacity and additional early morning trains on the A Line on Monday, Jan. 1.

The A, C, and E light rail lines will run the new 10-minute service during the day, with K line running every 20 minutes. The B/D Line subway willrun their usual 12-minute daytime service.

After the parade, floats are displayed near Victory Park in Pasadena.That Monday, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to the post parade viewing area runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Jan. 2, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa station to view thefloats at Victory Park will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Regular fares apply with free transfers available to/from other bus services when usinga TAP card, Metro officials said.

Metrolink also announced it will provide a modified schedule with special trains for Rose Parade attendees to connect to Pasadena on New Year’sDay.

Early-morning trains on five Metrolink lines will connect passengers to L.A. Union Station, where the Metro A Line offers direct service to the parade route. Three afternoon Metrolink trains have also been added for more convenient return service.

In addition to the special schedule, Metrolink is offering riders the $10 Holiday Pass, which can be used for unlimited trips on the day of purchase and allows riders to transfer for free to the Metro A Line (to Azusa) for easy access to Pasadena before and after the parade.

Metrolink’s amended Jan. 1 train schedule adds early-morning trains on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines and adjusted earlier departure times for the day’s first trains on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines, connecting parade-goers to L.A. Union Station between 7a.m. and 7:25 a.m. for a timely transfer to the Metro A Line.