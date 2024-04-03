A 15-year-old boy who has been missing since March 16 was likely headed to Long Beach, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which is asking for help finding him.

Gabriel Buerkens was last seen at his home in Yucca Valley, a town in San Bernardino more than 100 miles from Long Beach, the NCMEC said in a media advisory.

“Gabriel hasn’t been seen or heard in over two weeks, raising serious concerns for his safety,” the NCMEC said.

Gabriel is about 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with brown eyes with brown hair.

The NCMEC asked anyone with information on Gabriel’s whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-THE-LOST or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 1-909-387-8313.

You can also submit a tip through the NCMEC’s website.