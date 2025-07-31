This article was originally published by LAist on July 31, 2025.

Topline: The Pentagon on Wednesday released about 1,350 California National Guard troops from their mission in Los Angeles that started in June in response to protests against ramped-up federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Why it matters: Local officials said the presence of the troops enflamed tensions in the community and fueled destructive protests against ICE sweeps across the region. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who along with Gov. Gavin Newsom has been publicly critical of the deployment, called the move “another win for Los Angeles” in a post on X, adding: “We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.”

The backstory: In early June, the Trump administration deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, saying they were needed to protect federal agents and buildings from protesters. Bass and Newsom, however, called it a political move that was meant to provoke demonstrators.

The context: The latest release comes weeks after the Pentagon withdrew roughly 2,000 troops in mid-July.

What’s next: Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement that roughly 250 California National Guard troops will remain in Los Angeles to protect federal personnel and property. “We greatly appreciate the support of the more than 5,000 Guardsmen and Marines who mobilized to Los Angeles to defend Federal functions against the rampant lawlessness occurring in the city,” he added.