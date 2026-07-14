This article was originally published by LAist on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that expands the state’s mobile ID program to 60% of licensed drivers, his office announced Monday.

For the last few years, participating residents have been able to use the state-issued mobile app and store their IDs in certain phone wallets as part of a pilot program.

Where you can use it

The program works for driver’s licenses and state IDs.

The mobile version is mainly valid at airport security, but use is expected to expand in the future.

TSA accepts the California DMV Wallet App, as well as Apple, Google or Samsung wallets. A small number of stores accept them for age-restricted purchases.

One big caveat: Mobile IDs are not accepted by law enforcement or most state government agencies.

That means you should still keep your physical ID or license with you, especially if you’re driving. You can find a full list of accepted places on the DMV’s website.

How you can apply

Access to the program was previously capped to 4.2 million drivers — now that’s quadrupled to over 16 million.

You can join the pilot by downloading the CA DMV Wallet app from your phone’s app store and logging into your MyDMV account.

You’ll need to provide your driver’s license or ID card information. The app will prompt you to scan your card, and you’ll have to refresh the mobile ID every 30 days.

More than 3.5 million Californians have joined so far.