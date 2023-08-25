Youth-led tours across the Washington neighborhood and North and West Long Beach are back next week for the second year.

The tours will conclude the summer storytelling program, My Hood, My City, which helps young people ages 14 to 24 develop skills such as photography, writing and interviewing.

The program, created in collaboration between the Youth Leadership Institute and the city of Long Beach, and funded through the Long Beach Recovery Act, empowers youth to not only help shift the narratives that exist about their neighborhoods, but to connect more to their own communities, Youth Leadership Institute senior program coordinator Carlos Omar previously told the Long Beach Post.

Approximately 30 youth participated in the My Hood, My City neighborhood storytelling program this summer.

Each tour will be about 20 to 40 minutes long and will begin in a park before moving into the surrounding neighborhood.

The schedule is:

West Long Beach: Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.) Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

North Long Beach: Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.) Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Washington: Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.) Friday, Sept. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m.



Registration for the tours is required as space is limited. Residents are invited to sign up for the free neighborhood tours through the My Hood, My City Showcase Registration form.