Long Beach will hold three job fairs over the next three months for those interested in working part-time, “non-career” jobs for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

Attendees will be able to meet staff and supervisors to learn about the city’s recreation programs from aquatics, day camps, youth sports to mobile recreation and more.

Two information-only job fairs will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McBride Park and Tuesday, Dec. 5 at El Dorado Park West from 6 to 8 p.m.

A third fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park. There, participants will also be able to apply to open positions and interview with employers on-site starting at 10 a.m.

The department is looking to fill jobs such as “Recreation Leader Specialist,” which includes duties such as designing and planning program activities as well as participating in activities with children. Scheduled hours for this position may vary by week, and pay starts at $15.65 an hour.

Information on more job openings can be found here.

McBride Park is at 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., El Dorado Park is located at 2800 N. Studebaker Rd., and Houghton Park is located at 6301 Myrtle Ave.