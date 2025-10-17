After years of planning, design and permitting and more than six months of construction, Ramona Park’s new playground is scheduled to open this month.

City officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 25. It starts at 10 a.m. at the park, 3301 E. 65th Street.

“The Ramona Park signature playground isn’t just about upgraded amenities,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “It’s about creating a safe, welcoming space where our kids can play, neighbors can gather, and memories can be made for many more years to come.”

Slides, benches and sunshades are part of the new playground at Ramona Park in Long Beach, on Friday, October 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The newly renovated playground features play areas for children of all ages, shaded structures and upgraded seating areas.

The renovations include ADA-compliant play equipment, pathways and parking. Additional improvements include misters, new shade trees, sensory and imaginative play structures and shock-absorbing safety surfaces.

The new Ramona Park playground in Long Beach, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The project is part of the city’s Elevate ‘28 Infrastructure Investment Plan. Funding included a $1.5 million California State Parks grant — supported by former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, state Sen. Lena Gonzalez and former Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell — from the 2022 state budget surplus.

Additional funding came from a $550,000 Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $650,000 from Long Beach’s Measure A sales tax.

You can see a full timeline and more information here.