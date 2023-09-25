Starting next week, Caltrans plans to close lanes on the Vincent Thomas Bridge overnight so workers can install gates to keep people away from the cables that help support the bridge.

Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays for about three weeks, and lanes may be closed in one or both directions, Caltrans spokesperson Allison Colburn said. Drivers who plan to cross the bridge should check Caltrans’ Quickmap for the most current construction and closure information.

Colburn said there’s recently been a rise in people trying to climb the cables, so gates are going in to prevent unauthorized access to them. The gate installation isn’t connected to a major bridge deck replacement project that’s still in the planning stages and likely won’t start construction until 2025.

The agency also posts project and road closure details on its social media accounts.