This article was originally published by LAist on Oct. 16, 2026.

“No Kings” protests are returning for a fourth round Saturday, Oct. 17.

This time, the focus is on the November midterms and getting people prepared to vote. Previous protests had drawn large crowds.

“We expect tens of thousands of people to attend the various No Kings rallies throughout the greater Los Angeles area, and we would not be surprised to see tens of thousands at the downtown rally itself,” said Nick Miller, a press coordinator with 50501 SoCal, a partnering organization.

That protest is taking place at 1 p.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

LAPD said they are aware of the rally and don’t anticipate any issues. Rallies are also being held in Pasadena, Long Beach and Riverside.

Where are they happening in SoCal?