This article was originally published by LAist on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

No Kings protests against the Trump administration are planned across the country Saturday, including in and around Los Angeles and Long Beach.

It’s the second day of action organized by a coalition including a group that calls itself 50501, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement. The first took place in June and brought thousands of people to the streets of Long Beach, Los Angeles County and in all 50 states.

Organizers say the second demonstration is to continue to push back against President Donald Trump’s policies, including the immigration raids that began ramping up in Southern California this summer.

“L.A. has been hit hard by this administration,” said Martin Manteca, the organizing director of SEIU 721, which represents more than 100,000 workers in Southern California. “The administration has sent masked men in combat gear to kidnap children from schools, question and snatch neighbors off the streets and assault and take workers from Home Depots, car washes, stores and restaurants.”

Where are the demonstrations happening?

There are dozens of protests across Southern California, and you can find a map of them here.

Some protest locations and times include:

Along the bluffs in Long Beach: 10 a.m. – noon at 3300 E Ocean Blvd.

Bixby Park: noon – 3:30 p.m. at 130 Cherry Ave.

Seal Beach: Noon – 2 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway & Main Street

Downtown Los Angeles: 2-5 p.m. at 200 N. Spring St.

East L.A.: 8:45 a.m. – noon at Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.

Lynwood: Noon-2:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue and Imperial Highway intersection

Covina: 4-7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza Park

Venice Beach: Noon-3 p.m. at Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards

Pasadena: 1-3 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall

Simi Valley: 2-4 p.m. at Alamo Street and Tapo Canyon Road

San Dimas: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at West Arrow Highway and West Bonita Avenue

Orange: 10 a.m.-Noon at Yorba Park and Green Space

Huntington Beach: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Huntington Beach Pier