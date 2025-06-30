Long Beach and San Pedro will host the world’s finest sailors to their shared waters for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee announced Monday their final venue plan will be a near-split of sailing events staged at the outer harbor of the Port of Los Angeles and along the coast of Belmont Shore.

The Port of L.A. will host six boating events, including: men’s and women’s dinghy, men’s and women’s skiff, mixed dinghy and mixed multihull. Belmont Shore will stage men’s and women’s windsurfing, as well as men’s and women’s kite surfing.

According to the committee, favorable racing conditions and easy viewing for fans both played a factor in the decision.

“After close coordination with the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, along with collaboration from World Sailing, we are excited about the opportunity to utilize two of the best locations along the Pacific coastline for Sailing competitions in 2028,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover.

The venue plan is nearly identical to sailing events once staged in San Pedro Bay and along Long Beach’s coast during the 1984 L.A. Olympics.

The two venues are approximately 10 miles from each other.

“Long Beach is the premiere location for windsurfing and kite – two outstanding sailing events that will captivate spectators,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We hosted Sailing competitions during the 1984 Olympic Games, and we cannot wait to continue our legacy and show our beautiful coastline to the world once again in 2028.”

David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, said the events will be a boon not only to sailors, but also to the city’s international reputation.

Long Beach continues to host the annual Congressional Cup, which attracts a wide roster of international sailing teams. It also hosts the World Cup of Match Race Sailing, a one-on-one sailing event involving 10 countries, and the West Marine U.S. Open Sailing Series.

“Belmont Shore in Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles will provide wonderful sailing conditions which will give all our athletes a platform to demonstrate the skill, athleticism and strategic thinking required to succeed in our sport,” Graham said in a statement.

Long Beach is set to host a number of events, including volleyball at Alamitos Beach, target shooting and climbing at the convention center, and coastal rowing near Marine Stadium.

Committee representatives said more information regarding the 2028 competition will be released this summer.

Hosted by the City of Los Angeles, the 2028 Olympic Games will take place July 14 through July 30, 2028. The 2028 Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 15-27. For a full list of confirmed sports and venues, visit here.