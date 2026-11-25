The pipes that carried hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand and silt onto the Long Beach Peninsula went quiet on Monday, as crews finished a dredging project that city officials hope will protect coastal homes and keep the Peninsula’s historic boardwalk open to the public for decades.

Workers were seen Tuesday dismantling the steel pipeline that for weeks funneled sediment from a dredging barge in the Alamitos Bay entrance channel, over a stone jetty, and onto the thin strip of beach that fronts the Peninsula. A slurry of sand, water and dark clay poured out at the far end, where dozers shaped it into a new beachfront.

The city rebuilds a beachfront along Long Beach’s Peninsula on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The project — the first for the bay in more than 20 years — pulled about 415,000 cubic yards of built-up sediment from the channel so boats could pass safely and retasked it as beachfront.

Planned and funded in 2023, it was slated to start in February, but the city sped up work after a series of storms sent powerful waves that battered the row of multimillion-dollar homes, city boardwalk and bulkhead.

The project finished weeks ahead of schedule and a hair under budget — at about $11.1 million against the $11.4 million projected cost,” said Josh Hickman, the city’s public works director.

Timing was dire, officials said, after waves from Hurricane Marie, which struck over Labor Day weekend, and Hurricane Rachel pounded the shoreline, ripping away most of the beach’s sand.

After the bulkhead failed, waves continue to flood and destroy several homes along the Peninsula in Long Beach Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Without that protective barrier, about a dozen homes were damaged to the point that they became uninhabitable, at risk of collapse. Stretches of the nearly mile-long boardwalk were splintered, and video of the destruction circulated worldwide. The peninsula became an emblem of what rising seas — driven by El Niño’s warm waters — can do to a coastal city.

Todd Leland of the city’s Marine Bureau said that before the storms, the Peninsula had only 30 to 35 feet of beach. With the dredging and the city’s earlier sand work, he said, it will have upward of 200 feet.

“We haven’t seen a sand beach replenishment project to this scale in decades in our city,” Mayor Rex Richardson said.

Mayor Rex Richardson, Councilmember Kristina Duggan and City Manager Tom Modica tour the Peninsula as the city adds several hundred feet of sand to protect homes from king tides expected to arrive later this week in Long Beach, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Officials hope to keep building up the beach, as final approvals are expected to pass this week for a second dredging effort — also years in the making — pushed by the city seaport. This project will bring another 500,000 cubic yards of sediment starting in December and completed by April.

City Manager Tom Modica said the two — along with another 200,000 cubic yards restored through round-the-clock trucking — would put more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand on the area, the second most in nearly 100 years. Over the longer term, the city hopes to reach a beach 350 feet wide, with 200 feet of flat sand and 150 feet of slope.

Meanwhile, crews should start replacing the decking of the city boardwalk this week, and then move to an excavated area to repair the bulkhead from 62nd Place heading east. Repairs between 66th and 68th Places are essentially complete, he said, and crews will move next to 62nd and 64th Places. The city is only about a third of the way through the bulkhead work overall. The city wants the boardwalk reopened by spring.

The city continues to rebuild the boardwalk and bulkhead along the Peninsula in Long Beach, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“This is going to extend the ability for public access on our boardwalk for decades,” said Councilmember Kristina Duggan, who represents the area.

Officials were careful to describe the new sand as a buffer, not a barrier. Waves can still carry it away, and a bad storm could scatter it west along the shoreline, a process known as littoral drift. That is why trucks work the beach each morning, hauling sand from West to the East. It’s a process known as backpassing.

The city has a fallback, a boulder wall known as a rock revetment, that would need City Council approval to build. “If all the sand that we’re putting out there goes away, do we need to put rock on there? So we have designed that,” Modica said. The city has obtained emergency permits, he said, and is holding the roughly $7 million project in reserve.

But, he said, “Rock isn’t the best way to manage this long term. It really is the sand.”

Whether the council would support such a plan — expected to cost up to $8 million — is unclear. Public Works has already put the total cost of the storm response and related projects at up to $24 million, with about $9.5 million already committed to emergency work, king tide preparations and immediate bulkhead repairs.

The city just exited a budget crisis earlier this summer, escaping a $51 million deficit with sharp cuts to city jobs and programs.

A dredger vessel moves sand from the bottom of the San Gabriel River opening to the Peninsula while the city works to rebuild the beachfront along the boardwalk in Long Beach, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

As for the ruined homes behind along the beach, Modica said the city had already issued its first demolition permit, but the timing of any teardown is up to owners and their contractors. Rebuilt homes must meet 2026 building codes, he said, a significant change for houses largely built in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

When asked to describe the role the city should play in helping defend and rebuild homes along the shore or in the canal community of Naples, Richardsons said the city is doing its part but invited residents to help share the cost.

“The reality is, if they want to see more happen and more infrastructure, then they have to be a part of investing in that infrastructure as well, and expecting that the city, under a different financial situation, invest in higher seawalls at a faster pace, at a higher price point, without looking at the reality of the fiscal impact of that, is unreasonable,” he said.