A pedestrian found down along the center divider of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach was taken to the hospital where he died early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol first received reports of an unknown make of sedan at the center divider at 3:43 a.m. on the northbound Long Beach Freeway just south of Willow Street and a male walking around the vehicle.

That was followed by a report that a white minivan might have struck the person.

The person had a faint pulse when paramedics arrived and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

Authorities shut down lanes 1 and 2 of the northbound 710 Freeway and the eastbound Pacific Coast Highway on-ramp at 3:55 a.m.The ramp was reopened at 4:13 a.m. and the freeway lanes were reopened at 5:10 a.m.