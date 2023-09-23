Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes and supporters gathered at Long Beach Airport Saturday for the 16th annual Plane Pull.
The event, which saw dozens of teams pulling a 124,000-pound Boeing 757 airplane 12 feet, raised $235,000 for Special Olympics Southern California, according to spokesperson Jennifer Becker.
All funds raised through the event “help empower people with intellectual disabilities to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives,” according to the organization.
Hannah Gracian, 9, left, Shayna Maeder, 8, center, and Joelle Maeder, 11, cheer for their team, Ecology Transportation Services, during the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
“The Plane Pull is one of the most anticipated SOSC events,” SOSC President and CEO Kelly Pond said in a statement. “Where else can you be on the airport tarmac pulling a real plane with other members of the community in a family friendly environment to raise money for Special Olympic athletes.”
The co-presenting sponsors of the event were UPS and Aviation Capital Group. Among other things, UPS donated one of its aircraft to be pulled.
A team pulls a UPS Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Maddie McCracken, a student in Azusa Pacific’s physical therapy program, times each the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollenbeck during the 16th annual plane pull event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. The Long Beach Police Department participates in the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Griffin Sample, 7, helps the Sheppard Mullin law firm pull UPS’s Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Special Olympics athlete Sasha Cruz cheers on Riverdale actor and Special Olympics Global Ambassador Charles Melton as he pumps up the crowd ahead of the 16th annual Plane Pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The Paklab Alchemy team pulls UPS’s Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Ami Lek, 7, helps her parents and the HCTV team pull a UPS Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Riverdale actor and Special Olympics Global Ambassador Charles Melton, right, warms up with with Special Olympics athletes Mark Wolffer, 30, dressed as Superman, and Marco Martinez, red, ahead of the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. The Manhattan Beach Police Department participates in the 16th annual plane pull event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. A team pulls a UPS Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A group of kids pulls a California Highway Patrol single-engine plane during the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Hannah Gracian, 9, left, and Shayna, 8, and Joelle Maeder, 11, help the Ecology Transportation Services team during the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Special Olympics athlete Greg Kozlowski, 58, helps the Aviation Capital Group pull a UPS Boeing 757 at Long Beach Airport during an event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Special Olympics athlete Greg Kozlowski, 58, addresses a crowd of hundreds ahead of the 16th annual plane pull event at Long Beach Airport to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Plane Pull Chair and former California Highway Patrol Lieutenant Adam Christin emcees the event at Long Beach Airport while the Inland Empire first responders team pulls a Boeing 757 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Brandon Richardson is a reporter and photojournalist for the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.
