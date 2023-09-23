Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes and supporters gathered at Long Beach Airport Saturday for the 16th annual Plane Pull.

The event, which saw dozens of teams pulling a 124,000-pound Boeing 757 airplane 12 feet, raised $235,000 for Special Olympics Southern California, according to spokesperson Jennifer Becker.

All funds raised through the event “help empower people with intellectual disabilities to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives,” according to the organization.

“The Plane Pull is one of the most anticipated SOSC events,” SOSC President and CEO Kelly Pond said in a statement. “Where else can you be on the airport tarmac pulling a real plane with other members of the community in a family friendly environment to raise money for Special Olympic athletes.”

The co-presenting sponsors of the event were UPS and Aviation Capital Group. Among other things, UPS donated one of its aircraft to be pulled.