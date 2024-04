The Long Beach Grand Prix weekend got off to a roaring start with Thunder Thursday this evening at The Pike Outlets.

The free event gave spectators a chance to watch a freestyle motocross demonstration that took over Shoreline Drive and a pit stop competition that previewed some of the action that race enthusiasts will see during the Grand Prix main event on Sunday.

A full list of events this race weekend and information on tickets are available at gplb.com.

Team RLL pushes their IMSA racing car back into its space during Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets as the city gears up for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Crowds line the sidewalk as race cars come through during Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The sun shines down as stunt motorcycle riders take a practice run at Thunder Thursday. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Forte race crew pushes their car back to its space for viewing. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Chula is all smiles as she leads her motorcycle group, Iron Goddess. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Indycar driver Marcus Armstrong runs through the pit crew challenge during Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Scott McLaughlin and the Team Penske pit crew take part in the pit crew challenge. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Stunt motorcycle riders take to the air during a demonstration at Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.