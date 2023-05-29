The Long Beach community honored the nation’s fallen veterans in a new commemoration Downtown on Sunday that featured historic airplane flyovers, a flag ceremony and Navy drill demonstrations.

“Honoring Our Heroes – A Sunset Ceremony,” was presented by the city’s new Office of Veterans Support at Shoreline Aquatic Park on the eve of Memorial Day.

The new event was held in tandem with Los Angeles Fleet Week, an annual multi-day celebration that honors U.S. armed forces at the Port of Los Angeles.

Here are some of our best photos of the ceremony.