Those of us at the Post who have reported on and otherwise followed climate change have a saying that’s repeated frequently in regards to everything from rising sea levels to a spilled water bottle and other hydro-calamities: “Water always wins.”

It happens to be true when it comes to the priciest real estate in Long Beach as well as the rest of the country. People hanker to live near the water, but only a few of the wealthiest get to enjoy the opportunity.

This year, all 10 of the priciest homes sold in Long Beach were just steps from the ocean and the associated waterways of the city.

Some are at risk of the perils of flooding in the near or more distant future, but that doesn’t bother those with enough money to live along the canals of Naples or along the strand between the Pacific and Alamitos Bay on the Peninsula.

10. 93 Giralda Walk, $4 million

Starting things off at No. 10 is an off-water property at 93 Giralda Walk. It’s a massive 7,730-square feet and opulent Colonial mansion with five bedrooms and eight baths that was on the market since 2021 when it was listed for nearly $9 million, which, had it sold for that, would have made it the most expensive home sale in Long Beach history. But as the months flew by it went through a series of price cuts and ultimately sold last May for $4 million, just barely making the Top 10 list for 2023. It’s the starkest example of the effect of a Naples home that’s not facing the water. Yes, it’s just steps away, but those are pricey steps.

9. 166 Rivo Alto Canal, $4.15 million

In the No. 9 spot, selling for $4.15 million, is a Cape Cod-inspired three-bedroom, three-bath home at 166 Rivo Alto Canal. The home, rebuilt in 2011, is on an oversized corner lot with 40 feet of water frontage and a 35-foot private boat dock.

8. 5521 E. Sorrento Drive, $4.25 million

This four-bedroom, three-bath home at 5521 E. Sorrento Drive hit the market for the first time in 25 years. It features an office off the primary suite and balconies off all of the bedrooms. There are water views off the primary suite as well as the living and dining rooms. The yard has a large patio with grass and a white sand beach.

7. 5614 Naples Canal, $4.45 million

This Treasure Island waterfront home at 5614 Naples Canal was built in 1933 and renovated in 1960. It features a 28-foot dock, an elevator and water views from almost every room. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house includes dual-zone air conditioning, a bonus room/gym, a steam shower and spa tub, a rooftop deck and parking for four cars.

5/6. The Colonnade, $4.5 million

Sure, at first glance, this home at the prestigious address of 5 The Colonnade doesn’t look like much. And it doesn’t improve any with subsequent glances. But in the upper reaches of real estate in Naples, property is finite and of high value; doesn’t matter what’s on it. Building is easy, finding a place to do it is hard. When it was listed, the home, which had a $4.85 million initial asking price, was a three-bedroom, three-bath house that’s now fated for the junkyard and to be replaced by something no doubt less rustic. The location is ultra-prime, sitting on a point at the eastern end of Naple’s Treasure Island. It comes with three slips on the open water of Alamitos Bay.

((NO PHOTO AVAILABLE))

5/6. (tie) 5627 Corso Di Napoli, $4.5 million

Another great location, which makes up most of the cost of this three-bedroom, three-bath property which was sold with the caveat that the 1969 house needed work done on the interior as well as exterior. So, you’re getting a prime corner lot at 5627 Corso Di Napoli on Treasure Island with a 40-foot dock and prime water views from, as the house stood at sale time, the front patio and the second-level deck.

4. 50 Rivo Alto Canal, $5.75 million

We’re starting to get into some real money now with this historic home at 50 Rivo Alto Canal. Originally built in 1925, it’s on a rare double lot with 60 feet of waterfront. Thoroughly renovated seven years ago it now features a two-story great room with opening walls of glass. The five-bedroom, four-bath home also includes an office, fitness center, game room, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and gated parking for up to six vehicles.

3. 5716 E. Bay Shore Walk, $6.1 million

Located at 5716 E. Bay Shore Walk on the more placid Alamitos Bay side of the Peninsula. The four-bed, four-bath home has direct access to the beach out front. Built on a large double lot, the extra space is used for a yard — a rarity for these homes where the beach and bay generally hit the spot for outdoor leisure. The home’s deluxe primary suite features a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony. This Peninsula property is the sole home to wrest a spot away from Naples, where you’ll find the other nine.

2. 5500 The Toledo, $6.4 million

This impressive mansion at 5500 The Toledo has a private dock capable of mooring a 61-foot yacht, which obviously a person with this budget has at least one of. Upon entering, you’ll find views of Alamitos Bay from the foyer, while most of the other rooms enjoy vistas of the Pacific and the bay. While it’s difficult to describe this home as cozy, that adjective gets a boost from the fact that there are fireplaces in the living room, the family room, the upstairs office and the primary suite.

1. 5508 The Toledo. $8.5 million

Constructed in 2014, this 4,560-square-foot home at 5508 The Toledo has four bedrooms and six baths in just shy of 4,600 square feet. This ultra-luxury home also includes a 50-foot dock, an elevator and office and media rooms and a kitchen sizzling with high-end appliances. Listed originally at $7.8 million, a bidding war sent the sales figure to $8.5 million. Oh, so close. That sale put it just $25,000 shy of the record high set in 2015 by the home at 55 Vista Del Golfo, which sold 23 years ago at $8.525 million.