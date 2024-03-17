Some stores in the Pike Outlets in Downtown Long Beach closed early Saturday, March 16, after crowds prompted an increased police presence.

Long Beach Police Department posted on social media around 3 p.m. they were “aware of a large group gathering planned for this afternoon in The Pike.” Police did not describe nature of the gathering.

The department saw posts on social media encouraging a meet-up at the outlets. Similar gatherings have occurred in the past which resulted in vandalism or theft, said Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Bradford Stein. Police increased presence in the area to deter any criminal activity, Stein said.

Around 5 p.m. some stores decided to close their shops early out of an abundance of caution to both protect employees and merchandise from the crowd, Stein said. He was not able to confirm which stores closed.

No incidents or arrests were reported as of 5 p.m., Stein said.