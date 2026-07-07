Police are asking for help finding a 22-year-old woman last seen in Long Beach more than a month ago.

Eimy Villalobossabillon was last seen on May 29 after moving out of a home she shared with her mother, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Villalobossabillon’s 7-month-old child was left at a daycare by an unidentified woman on June 22, police said.

Villalobossabillon was described as a 5-foot-tall-Hispanic woman weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Villalobossabillon’s whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or dispatch at562-435-6711. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.