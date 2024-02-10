Long Beach Police Department detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man injured during an altercation near the intersection of Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The department said that officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the scene of a reported shooting near the busy intersection where multiple retail shops and restaurants are located, including the popular 2ND & PCH center.

The victim, who the department said was shot after an altercation with two other men, took himself to a local hospital where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses said that the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.