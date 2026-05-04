This article was originally published by LAist on May 4, 2026.

Keep an eye out at your mailbox: Today is the deadline for California counties to begin mailing ballots for the upcoming primary election on June 2.

Already have yours? Nice. If you’ve already received your ballot, that’s because some counties got ahead of the deadline to mail them.

Need to register? The last day to register or update your registration address is May 18, but same-day registration is also available in person at county elections offices, polling places and vote centers. You can register at lavote.gov.

Mailing in? The Secretary of State’s Office recommends voters who want to mail in their ballots do that at least one week before Election Day on June 2.

Don’t stress. We’ve got all your voting questions covered with our Voter Game Plan. Our guides have started publishing, but you can jump directly to the Long Beach, L.A. or O.C. guides. Check in regularly to see what’s new.