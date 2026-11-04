Rep. Robert Garcia has a two-word message to the Trump administration: “Lawyer up.”

With Democrats claiming control of the House of Representatives and Senate in Tuesday’s midterms, the Long Beach congressman is on track to lead the House Oversight Committee, which brings powerful tools to investigate almost anything in government.

From a seaside hotel in Huntington Beach, Garcia told reporters to expect a flurry of investigations launched on “day one” once he takes the chair in January, starting with alleged corruption within the Trump family and the president’s administration.

“They are stealing your money, and they’re stealing your hard-earned labor, giving it to themselves and their billionaire donors and friends, while you and your family are having a hard time filling a gas tank or paying the mortgage bill,” Garcia said.

As the minority chair, Garcia has only been able to pursue inquiries and question witnesses. With the new seat, he will be able to issue subpoenas and call hearings regardless of Republican support.

The congressman said he will target a number of other issues: allegations of pay-to-play in contracting with the Department of Homeland Security, congressional stock trading, corporate profiteering, and issues and delays with the release of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation files.

Despite the “thousands of women that have come forward,” Garcia pointed out that there has not been a single public hearing on the Epstein investigation. “I’ve talked to numerous survivors who are looking to come forward to [testify] in front of Congress,” he added.

Garcia said he will also investigate former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and aide Corey Lewandowski, whom he accused of engineering a corrupt and inhumane immigration crackdown. This comes with increasing urgency locally after federal agents descended upon North Long Beach last month and detained a U.S. citizen, allegedly breaking his arm in the process.

When asked about his two-word warning to “lawyer up,” Garcia said he was referring to any “administration official that caused harm,” including Stephen Miller, Noem and Lewandowski, as well as the Trump family.

Rep. Robert Garcia holds a press conference in Huntington Beach, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, after Democrats took control of the U.S. House and Senate. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

He said investigations will encompass anyone involved in the abuses of ICE, including agents on the ground but also administrators who train them and “created the system” for a culture of impunity. He plans to hold field hearings, starting early next year with one in Long Beach on “abuses of ICE and DHS.”

“I think the American public, regardless of party, are sick of it,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he also wants to focus on corporate corruption, including cryptocurrency schemes, dynamic pricing, Jared Kushner and his conflicting interests as a businessman and U.S. peace envoy. He also listed insider trading (by Congress members and the Trump administration alike) — tying them to the tabletop issues, like groceries and gas prices.

A major concern, he said, is the behind-the-scenes push along the state’s coast, including “the coast of Huntington Beach and Newport and Long Beach,” of oil companies trying to expand offshore drilling. “We’re going to stop them,” he said. “It’s not acceptable in this new majority.”

Polls show the congressman won his re-election Tuesday with more than 60% of the vote, in a district that now extends into Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

“The days of Huntington Beach being a MAGA city are over,” Garcia said. “This is a community that is diverse. Folks just want good services. People want good representation, and I’m excited to represent the entire community. It’s clear that this city voted for change.”