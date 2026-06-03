Tuesday’s early vote count was leaning against Measure ER, a proposed sales tax increase that supporters said would help offset hundreds of millions of dollars in federal healthcare funding cuts and prevent service reductions at clinics, hospitals and medical programs across the region.

Returns as of 9:38 p.m. showed the measure behind 54% to 46%. (See the latest number here.) Early indications showed overall voting was outpacing the 2022 primary.

Measure ER would raise the countywide sales tax by 0.5% for five years, increasing the rate from 9.75% to 10.25%. In Long Beach, the combined sales tax would reach 11% in October and 11.25% next year when a previously approved local tax increase takes effect.

Supporters said the tax would be a critical lifeline for a healthcare system facing steep federal reductions tied to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

The Trump bill is expected to slash $800 million annually from the county’s health department — more than $2 billion through 2028 — and force up to 1.1 million Californians to lose their insurance coverage from Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid. About 120,000 residents in Long Beach, about 26% of the city’s population, are on Medi-Cal.

County officials estimate Measure ER would generate approximately $960 million annually. While the money could be spent on any county program, supporters say it would support community clinics, school-based health centers and Planned Parenthood facilities throughout Los Angeles County, while also providing direct allocations to local health departments.

Because Long Beach operates its own health department, Mayor Rex Richardson expected the city to directly receive roughly $8 million annually under the measure. The city has reported an $18 million reduction in federal funding, resulting in the elimination of 44 positions and cuts to programs, including nutrition education and mobile HIV testing.

Opponents maintained that residents could not afford another tax increase amid rising housing, fuel and living costs. Critics also questioned the measure’s structure as a general tax, noting that revenue would flow into the county’s general fund rather than a legally protected healthcare account.

Long Beach Councilmember Cindy Allen, who opposed the measure, argued during the campaign that taxpayers should not be expected to make up for federal funding reductions. “I understand the importance of these services, but not on the back of taxpayers,” said Allen.

Measure ER needs a simple majority of voters countywide to pass. If it passes, collections for the new sales tax would start in October, with funding available in January.