Robert Garcia entered the national scene in 2023 with little experience outside Long Beach city politics. Now a rising star and catapulting up leadership ranks in the Democratic Party, the junior representative’s political future — and the pace of his ascent — may be more closely tied to the race to control Congress itself than his own re-election.

The congressman has repeatedly fashioned himself a ubiquitous thorn in President Trump’s side. Since joining the House Oversight Committee in 2023 and rising to minority chair last June, Garcia forced a sprawling investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files, called for cabinet resignations and launched probes into federal immigration operations in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Most recently, he sought to block Trump’s new $230 million ballroom.

But his efforts, despite his pomp and soapbox flair, up to this point have run into a hard ceiling. As the minority chair of the chamber’s main investigative committee, he and his colleagues can pursue inquiries and lob questions at witnesses, but they cannot issue subpoenas or call hearings without Republican support.

This year, Democrats have the chance to flip that dynamic, empowering their colleagues on the committee by taking the House.

Political experts are confident Garcia will retain his seat — even with it newly redrawn to include conservative Huntington Beach — just as they are sure Democrats will have successful midterms. But a shrinking number of obtainable seats caused by rampant gerrymandering efforts nationwide may ultimately determine control of the U.S. House and scramble the math.

Currently, Republicans hold a narrow 218-215 majority in the House, with several vacancies due to resignations and deaths. For Democrats to seize power, they must defend their battleground seats and flip at least eight Republican-held districts out of roughly 18 tightly contested races nationwide, according to the Cook Political Report.

Tight competitions are especially fraught in Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Eric McGhee, an analyst with the Public Policy Institute of California, said history is already on Democrats’ side.

Typically, the party out of power gains congressional seats. And this year, he said, their odds are buttressed by President Trump’s declining approval ratings, high gas prices and a stalled war in Iran. Noting that general frustrations may dissuade regular Republicans from voting, McGhee believes Democrats have the odds in their favor to reclaim the House.

“I’ll just put it this way, I would be surprised if they didn’t,” McGhee said, citing recent polls.

However, the climb may not be simple. A nationwide redistricting battle, in which Republicans and Democrats across the country have resorted to gerrymandering to draw safer districts ahead of midterms, has cut down the number of competitive races, mostly in favor of the G.O.P.

Congressman Robert Garcia and Kamala Harris, former vice president, celebrate after she swore him in as the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee in Long Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Through redrawn maps in Texas, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio, Republicans have shifted 14 seats to tilt in their favor, attempting to lessen the traditional midterm advantages of the party out of power.

Voting districts are typically only redrawn once a decade, after each census.

Experts also point to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated racial gerrymandering in majority-minority districts and could lead to leadership changes in up to 14 districts, potentially disenfranchising minority populations in Louisiana, Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee and Alabama.

Matt Lesenyie, a political science professor at Cal State Long Beach, called this ruling the “biggest threat” to Democrats winning the House, noting it could undo any gains supplied by California Proposition 50, the state’s own gerrymandering effort to gain five seats.

Because the margins are so tight, Lesenyie said Democrats need a perfect storm in the upcoming special elections this summer and early fall.

McGhee, though more optimistic, acknowledged that national redistricting efforts mean Democrats may need to win an extra 10 seats, though polling suggests they can overcome that deficit.

If Democrats pull it off, the Oversight Committee will be a powerful tool for them to obstruct and attack Trump in the final two years of his presidency.

What would that mean for Garcia? Although he is currently the minority chair, party leadership could still bestow the majority seat on a more senior member. He previously won his current leadership post in a 150-63 vote amid calls for generational change, defeating 70-year-old Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.

Lesenyie gave it equal odds that internal party drama or seniority claims could get in Garcia’s way. “It’d be dumb, but not impossible,” Lesenyie said.

Ultimately, Lesenyie noted that Garcia’s success will depend on his own ability and influence, adding that while many “flash in the pan” politicians dull quickly, Garcia, 47, has consistently met and exceeded expectations. “Are they at that point where it’s like, yeah, ‘This guy should be a centerpiece, a crown jewel and strategy of what the next generation can do’?” Lesenyie said.

In a call Thursday, Garcia said that if given the seat, he would launch investigations into alleged corruption within the Trump administration, including contract handling within the Department of Homeland Security and vaccine programs within the federal Health Department, as well as congressional stock trading and lobbying limits.

“These are things that are practical, that make sense,” he said.

For now, Garcia says he’s focused on Tuesday’s primary. He spent much of the past week in the new half of his district, which extends into Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

Florice Hoffman, with the Orange County Democratic Party, said that since Proposition 50 passed, Garcia has actively crisscrossed the diverse district to meet new constituents, canvassing alongside candidates for Board of Supervisors and state office.

“Orange County is very diverse, even though most people see it as being Newport Beach, but we’re not, and I think it’s appreciated when we have a voice like Robert’s,” Hoffman said.