After several crisp, sunny days in Southern California, it will begin to look more like winter this week as moderate winds and rain pull through the area due to a low pressure system in the north, according to the National Weather Service.

It will likely remain sunny and calm on Sunday in Long Beach, with rain expected further north in the San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura areas.

There is an 60% chance of rain in Long Beach on Monday evening with winds at about 5 mph. Temperatures will remain relatively warm, however, at a high of 70 degrees and lows in the mid-50s.

On Tuesday, there is a 70% chance of rain during the day and an 80% chance in the evening, and Wednesday and Thursday rain is likely with the chance of thunderstorms.

The temperatures are expected to dip slightly later in the week, but remain in the high-60s, according to the NWS.

After a wet season last year, Long Beach is below normal for rain since Oct. 1, when annual tracking begins. So far the city has received just .54 inches of rain, about 25% of normal for this time.