The first of two storms expected to batter the Southland began bearing down on the region today, with significant rainfall expected to fall for several hours starting early Thursday morning — ahead of more dramatic downpours anticipated early next week.

Long Beach had already received nearly an inch of rain in just three hours early Thursday morning. Vehicles in the Park Estates neighborhood were seen partially submerged in water as weather officials warned of flooding.

Roadway flooding was also reported on the 710 freeway, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers were warned to avoid travel on local roads for the next two hours, the weather service said at 8:30 a.m..

“We are aware of flooding throughout the city,” the Long Beach Police Department tweeted just after 9 a.m. “Please plan your travel accordingly and drive safe.”

According to weather officials, the Southland will likely see the brunt of the rainfall just in time for the Thursday morning rush hour, with the strongest downpours expected to occur during a one- to three-hour period “when the primary frontal band moves through.”

⚠️Drive Carefully⚠️

Radar data as of 5:30 am, moderate to heavy rainfall expected for the Ventura and LA Counties for the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/yyo55uhCUx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 1, 2024

Forecasters predicted rain rates of about a half-inch per hour, with some localized areas receiving 0.8 inches per hour.

Coastal and valley areas are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain during the Thursday storm, with foothills and mountains potentially seeing 3 to 5 inches.

“While the rain will be quite heavy at times, due to the shorter duration of the event impacts are expected to be relatively minor with mainly typical roadway ponding of water and slick driving conditions and flood advisories should be sufficient to handle this event,” according to the NWS. “However, with a 10-20 percent chance of thunderstorms, rain rates in very localized areas could be high enough to require a flash flood warning.

Flooding has been reported in some areas already including the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica and on parts of Pacific Coast Highway. Parts of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue are closed in both directions because of flooding. The westbound Balboa Boulevard on-ramp on the 118 Freeway was closed because of flooding. Rocks have been reported blocking parts of Malibu Canyon Road.

Slippery conditions are causing cars to spin out on freeways in Los Angeles and Orange County and resulting in road closures. California Highway Patrol is reporting at least 50 spinouts and crashes on freeways and roads in the central Los Angeles area.

A flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County from Thursday morning through Friday morning. A high surf advisory will also be in effect for Los Angeles and Orange County beaches from 2 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday, with waves of up to 9 feet possible in the O.C., and potentially reaching up to 12 feet at west-facing shorelines in L.A.

After the main brunt of the storm passes through, the rain should largely taper off by Thursday afternoon, although scattered showers are likely to continue into Thursday evening or possibly Friday morning in northern areas of Los Angeles County.

Thursday’s downpour, however, will only be a preview of what’s to come beginning as early as Sunday, when the area will be hit by what forecasters are calling “the largest storm of the season.”

The storm is “forecast to spin down the coast and lift an atmospheric river into and across Southern California,” according to the NWS.

“While the exact timing, rates and amounts are still uncertain, it is very likely that this will be a serious two- to three-day storm system,” forecasters said.