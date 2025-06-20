Long Beach Fire Department crews doused a boat fire and then saved the vessel from sinking Thursday evening near the city’s downtown marina, according to authorities.

The rescue began around 6:30 p.m. when the Fire Department was notified about heavy smoke coming from the engine room of a 44-foot powerboat just south of the marina, according to LBFD Capt. Jack Crabtree.

One of the LBFD’s rescue boats quickly pulled a lone person off the vessel, which was now “taking on significant water due to the engine room damage,” Crabtree said.

Another rescue boat arrived along with one of the department’s larger fire boats, and they began pumping water out of the sinking ship.

Crews from Long Beach Fire Department rescue boats one and two along with Fire Boat 15 pump water out of the sinking vessel on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Photo courtesy the Long Beach Fire Department.

They were able to stop the leak and eventually tow the boat to a dock to be salvaged, Crabtree said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.