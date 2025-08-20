Long Beach police searched for a robbery suspect who fled into the Dominguez Gap Wetlands near where Del Amo Boulevard crosses the Los Angeles River on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man robbed a business in Bixby Knolls at gunpoint before fleeing to a flood control channel near C. David Molina Park around 10:45 a.m. Police said the address of the business was 4580 Atlantic Ave., which is the location of an Aldi grocery store.

After surrounding the area, officers safely took the man into custody. They also recovered a replica firearm believed to be used in the robbery and some of what he stole from the business, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesman Eric Stachura.

Police arrest a robbery suspect in the Dominguez Gap Wetlands in Long Beach on Aug. 19, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A booking log identified the suspect as a 39-year-old homeless man. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and held on $50,000 bail, records show.